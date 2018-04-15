Juan's World: Kings of the back court

Welcome in to Juan's World and the Pelicans backed up last night what I've been thinking and saying, to myself, since they qualified for the playoffs. Anthony Davis is NOT the key to the Pels winning their series against Portland. Their back court is.more>>
Often we see the Pelicans setting the tone offensively, forcing their opponent to play at a fast pace. But in Saturday's game one victory over the Trail Blazers, they set the first half tone with their defense, holding Portland to just 32 percent from the field, and 18 percent from outside the arc.more>>
As the NBA Playoffs typically go, nothing comes easy. The Pelicans took a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter, and needed every bit of that 12-point advantage down the stretch against the Blazers' sharp shooting Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.more>>
The No. 19 LSU baseball team trailed Tennessee 7-3 entering the top of the ninth inning.more>>
It's been seven long years since the Pelicans franchise notched a playoff win, but that futility finally ended Saturday night in Portland with a 97-95 victory.more>>
