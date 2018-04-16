Lone Sailor finishes 17th in Kentucky Derby standings - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Lone Sailor finishes 17th in Kentucky Derby standings

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Lone Sailor finished second in the Louisiana Derby. Source: Nola.com Lone Sailor finished second in the Louisiana Derby. Source: Nola.com
All the Kentucky Derby prep races are in the books, and Lone Sailor has officially qualified for the Derby.

Lone Sailor holds the 17th spot in the Derby standings. Lone Sailor is under the stable of GMB Racing, owned by Gayle Benson.

The top 20 horses in the Derby standings, qualify for "The Run for the Roses." Never in the points system history has a horse with 42 points not qualified for the "Super Bowl" of racing.

Magnum Moon finished first in the standings with a 150 points. Magnum Moon won the Arkansas Derby on Saturday. 

Lone Sailor achieved 42 points with a second place finish in the Louisiana Derby (40 points), and third place in the Breeders' Futurity (2 points).

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

