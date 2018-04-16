Man shot to death in B.W. Cooper area of New Orleans

Two people are injured and a suspect is in custody following a double shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
New Orleans police investigators are questioning a suspect in custody regarding a double shooting that injured a woman and a 7-year-old boy early Sunday morning. New surveillance video was released Monday morning.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the B.W. Cooper area of New Orleans.more>>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.more>>
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.more>>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.more>>
A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.more>>
Lee County Fire Department has confirmed that multiple crews responded to a mass casualty incident at Lee County Correctional Institution on Sunday night.more>>
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.more>>
A case before the Supreme Court could change the longstanding rule that businesses shipping merchandise to a state where it doesn't have a physical presence doesn't have to collect the state's sales tax.more>>
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.more>>
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.more>>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.more>>
