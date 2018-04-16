Man shot to death in B.W, Cooper area of New Orleans - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Man shot to death in B.W. Cooper area of New Orleans

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Source: NOPD Source: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the B.W. Cooper area of New Orleans.

A man was shot in the head in the 3600 block of Erato St. around 6 a.m. on Monday. The victim was found inside of a car.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

  Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim's cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

  911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

  Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

