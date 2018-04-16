Bruce: Temperature and humidity slowly rising - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Bruce: Temperature and humidity slowly rising

Written by: Bruce Katz, Meteorologist
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

We got the payback Sunday after a washout Saturday. 

There isn't much change expected in the forecast over the next few days as high pressure will dominate leading to plentiful sunshine through at least the middle of the week. Highs will start to recover each day as we get to near 70 on Monday, with upper 70s expected by Tuesday.

Slowly the humidity will increase by Wednesday as a front tries to make it down to us. This front will have very little moisture to work with so all it will do is just act to reinforce the nice weather.

Our next significant chance for rain looks to be about a week away which coincides with yet another weekend.

