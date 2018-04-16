New video released of double shooting involving 7-year-old - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

New video released of double shooting involving 7-year-old

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Surveillance video of the perpetrator seen before and during the shooting incident. (Source: NOPD) Surveillance video of the perpetrator seen before and during the shooting incident. (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans police investigators are questioning a suspect in custody regarding a double shooting that injured a woman and a 7-year-old boy early Sunday morning.

New surveillance video was released Monday morning.

Officers responded to shots fired around 5 a.m. in the 3400 block of New Orleans Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a home. The boy was shot in the stomach and the woman was shot in the foot. Both are listed in stable condition. 

The victims were asleep in the home when they heard a loud noise. When the victims looked at their security camera, they saw an unknown male subject on their front porch.

The victims then began screaming, and the male subject started shooting into the house. The perpetrator then fled the location in an unknown direction.

Both victims are cousins.

Other family members were also present in the home during the incident but were not injured. Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information, as well as a motive.

 No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information on the incident should contact Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. 

