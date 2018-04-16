Chef John Folse: Creole tomato grits - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Chef John Folse: Creole tomato grits

Written by: Romni DiJohn
Connect
Source: FOX 8 Image Source: FOX 8 Image
(WVUE) -

While basic boiled grits are perfect in their simplicity for breakfast, additional ingredients are often added to the grain at bigger meals. Here, ripe Creole tomatoes and cheese are used to give flair to plain grits.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 cup yellow stone-ground grits

1 cup diced Creole tomato

½ cup chopped bacon

¼ cup sliced garlic

2 tbsps canned chopped green chiles

3 cups water

½ cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup butter

salt and black pepper to taste

¼ cup shredded mild Cheddar cheese

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-high heat, cook bacon until crisp. Add garlic and sauté 1 minute. Add tomatoes and chiles then sauté 5 minutes. Add grits, blending well. Add water, cream and butter, mix well and bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and cook 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season to taste using salt and pepper. When creamy and tender, blend in cheese. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    more>>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    more>>

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:43:13 GMT

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    more>>

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    more>>

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    more>>

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly