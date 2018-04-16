NOPD releases new information about alleged sexual assault of Tulane student

New Orleans police provided new information about an alleged sexual assault involving a Tulane University student.

Saturday night, two women were at a bar in the 1000 block of Broadway St. While at the bar, the women reportedly consumed “many” alcoholic beverages, according to police.

When the two left the location around 2 a.m. on Sunday, they walked to the victim’s home in the 6100 block of S. Claiborne Ave., along with an unknown male.

An additional six or seven unknown males arrived at the residence a short time afterward. The additional male subjects entered the apartment before the total group of males allegedly sexually assaulted both women.

Tulane released a statement about the alleged assault on Monday:

"Tulane University, along with the NOPD, is aggressively pursuing this investigation in the hope of bringing the perpetrators to justice. We have also offered the survivors of this terrible crime counseling and other needed support and assistance as they recover. Incidents like this underscore the dangers of sexual assault that are so pervasive throughout our society. Tulane is committed to ensuring the safety of our students both on and off-campus by its continued vigilance and university-wide efforts to end sexual violence."

The NOPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.