NOPD releases new information about alleged sexual assault of Tu - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD releases new information about alleged sexual assault of Tulane student

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Connect
(Source: NOPD) (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police provided new information about an alleged sexual assault involving a Tulane University student.

Saturday night, two women were at a bar in the 1000 block of Broadway St. While at the bar, the women reportedly consumed “many” alcoholic beverages, according to police.

When the two left the location around 2 a.m. on Sunday, they walked to the victim’s home in the 6100 block of S. Claiborne Ave., along with an unknown male.

An additional six or seven unknown males arrived at the residence a short time afterward. The additional male subjects entered the apartment before the total group of males allegedly sexually assaulted both women.

Tulane released a statement about the alleged assault on Monday:

"Tulane University, along with the NOPD, is aggressively pursuing this investigation in the hope of bringing the perpetrators to justice. We have also offered the survivors of this terrible crime counseling and other needed support and assistance as they recover. Incidents like this underscore the dangers of sexual assault that are so pervasive throughout our society. Tulane is committed to ensuring the safety of our students both on and off-campus by its continued vigilance and university-wide efforts to end sexual violence."

The NOPD says the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    911: Man kills daughter who was also his wife after breakup

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:28 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:28:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-15 14:23:27 GMT
    Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)Steven Pladl's mother called police in North Carolina to say she'd had a disturbing call from him and to ask officers to check on the well-being of her infant grandson. (Source: Cary Police Department)

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    more>>

    The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.

    more>>

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:43:13 GMT

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    more>>

    Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference after seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution. 

    more>>

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    more>>

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly