Beyonce pays tribute to New Orleans historic performance

Written by: Kristi Coleman, Traffic Reporter
The Beyhive just can't stop talking about Beyonce's killer performance at Coachella over the weekend. 

"Y'all ready Coachella?," she asked the screaming crowd of fans Saturday night, becoming the first woman of color to headline the music festival in Indio, California. 

Known for Black Greek life, energetic marching bands, and show-stopping drum line performance and field shows, Beyonce' paid homage to the culture of historically Black colleges and universities.

During her nearly two hour set, New Orleans was represented in many ways. She opened up to a secondline song by Rebirth Brass Band as she strutted to the main stage.

Big Freedia's vocals were also heard while the singer transitioned into her "Formation" hit. Queen Bey even mixed Cash Money's "Back that Thang Up" into her set. This comes as no surprise as the singer's mother has roots in Louisiana.

The superstar sang several songs from the "Lemonade" album backed up by a marching band and surrounded by step dancers. 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

It was a night of many surprises. A tribute to Nina Simone and quotes from Malcolm X. Her husband Jay-Z hopped on stage to perform "Deja Vu." Sister Solange joined in for choreography to "Get Me Bodied." Then, it was the reunion everyone longed for. Coachella attendees saw a Destiny's Child reunion with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams as they sang their hits "Say My Name," "Soldier" and "Lose My Breath." 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Fans dubbed this year's festival, BeyChella, as this performance has been a year in the making. Beyonce' was scheduled to headline last year's festival, but canceled under doctor's orders because she was pregnant with twins. 

Before the performance, Beyonce' took to Facebook saying "I am so excited to see the BeyHive tonight at Coachella. We have been working hard and have a special show planned for you so please be safe and stay hydrated. We need your energy!" 

The mother of three reflected on her achievement while on stage saying, "Thank you Coachella, for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline," she said before singing "Run the World (Girls)." 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Following her tribute to HBCU's Saturday, Beyonce' has announced the Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-2019 school year. Through her BeyGOOD initiative, the singer will award one student from four HBCU's a $25K scholarship and Xavier University of Louisiana was selected among the named institutions of higher education.

Beyonce' and Jay-Z will join forces again for the OTR II tour this summer. The couple is set for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13th. 

