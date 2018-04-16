4 arrested in 'massage parlor' sting - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

4 arrested in 'massage parlor' sting

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
SLIDELL, LA (WVUE) -

Slidell police made four arrests following an undercover operation at local “massage parlors.”

The Slidell Police Department conducted an undercover operation due to complaints of criminal behavior occurring inside of several massage parlors in the Slidell area.

The investigation concluded that the massage therapists were giving erotic massages to several of their customers.

Arrests were made at the following businesses:

Relax Therapy Massage (1350 Corporate Square Drive, Slidell, LA)

  • Haiping Huang, 53-years-old, Brooklyn, NY
  • Xiaoyan Chen, 46-years-old, Slidell, LA

Super Relax Massage (3675 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, LA)

  • Suwei Li, 48-years-old, Slidell, LA

To the Moon and Back Massage (1501 Gause Boulevard, Slidell, LA)

  • Tian Jing, 48-years-old, Miami, FL

All four massage therapists were arrested for prostitution by massage and booked into the Slidell City Jail.

The City of Slidell Code Enforcement and the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy are trying to determine if any further action can be taken.

The undercover operation was conducted in partnership with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

