Police seek pair wanted for Uptown vehicle burglary

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: NOPD Source: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are seeking two men wanted for a vehicle burglary that occurred in an Uptown neighborhood. The burglary took place Wednesday at 12:23 a.m. in the 4300 block of Coliseum Street. 

According to police, two unknown black men were seen on surveillance footage burglarizing a parked vehicle within the block. 

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. 

