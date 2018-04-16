Police seek pair wanted for Uptown vehicle burglary

New Orleans police are seeking two men wanted for a vehicle burglary that occurred in an Uptown neighborhood. The burglary took place Wednesday at 12:23 a.m. in the 4300 block of Coliseum Street.

According to police, two unknown black men were seen on surveillance footage burglarizing a parked vehicle within the block.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

