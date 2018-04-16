NOPD: Boy reported missing from Seventh Ward

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile who is reported as a runaway. Donald Bryant, Jr., 12, was last seen Saturday around 8 a.m. at his home in the 2100 block of North Rocheblave.

According to police, Bryant's mother said that her son left home without her permission and he allegedly snuck out of home. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Bryant is described as a black male, who is around 5' tall, weighing around 120 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. He was riding a pink and blue girls bicycle.

If you have any information that could help locate Donald Bryant Jr., you are asked to call NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

