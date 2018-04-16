NOPD: Boy reported missing from Seventh Ward - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

NOPD: Boy reported missing from Seventh Ward

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Donald Bryant Jr, 12 (Source: NOPD) Donald Bryant Jr, 12 (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile who is reported as a runaway. Donald Bryant, Jr., 12, was last seen Saturday around 8 a.m. at his home in the 2100 block of North Rocheblave. 

According to police, Bryant's mother said that her son left home without her permission and he allegedly snuck out of home. He has not been seen or heard from since. 

Bryant is described as a black male, who is around 5' tall, weighing around 120 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a red jacket and blue jeans. He was riding a pink and blue girls bicycle. 

If you have any information that could help locate Donald Bryant Jr., you are asked to call NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.  

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Woman and child shot in early morning double shooting, suspect arrested

    Two people are injured and a suspect is in custody following a double shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department. 

    more>>

    Two people are injured and a suspect is in custody following a double shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department. 

    more>>

  • Police find 1 dead after shooting in St. Roch neighborhood

    Police find 1 dead after shooting in St. Roch neighborhood

    The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time. 

    more>>

    The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time. 

    more>>

  • One man dead after standoff, house fire

    One man dead after standoff, house fire

    Source: RNNSource: RNN

    Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house. 

    more>>

    Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly