5 arrested, 1 sought in Belle Chasse dirt bike theft

Five people have been arrested and one remains at large in connection with a simple burglary that occurred in Belle Chasse Feb. 13 during which three dirt bikes were stolen, according to Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Gerald Turlich Jr.

Donte Harris, 18, of Metairie, was booked with Simple Burglary, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Harris has previous convictions in Jefferson Parish relative to theft of dirt bikes.

Jeremiah Washington, 24, of New Orleans, was booked with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Washington was currently on probation at the time of this arrest.

Terran Williams, 20, of New Orleans, was booked with Possession of Stolen Property.

Stephen Schulz, 18, of Metairie, was booked with Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of Counterfeit Currency. Schulz was currently on probation at the time of this arrest.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Carlos Pavia, 18, of Avondale, for Possession of Stolen Property.

Early on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a simple burglary in Belle Chasse. The victim advised that three dirt bikes, valued at approximately $12,500, were stolen from a shed on their property. After viewing several videos and photographs from numerous media outlets regarding the illegal use of dirt bikes and ATVs on public roadways, the victim recognized his custom dirt bike being operated by Harris.

On Feb. 21, PPSO received a call from a concerned citizen who was aware of multiple incidents of dirt bike thefts in the New Orleans area. The caller reported a suspicious pickup truck with two dirt bikes and a four-wheeler in the rear cargo area traveling through Belle Chasse. Due to thefts of dirt bikes in the Belle Chasse area, deputies conducted an investigation that revealed Harris was the driver of the vehicle with Washington as the passenger. During the course of the investigation, deputies and detectives recovered a firearm within the vehicle which was reported stolen. They also discovered a dirt bike that was reported stolen out of Jefferson Parish.

Moments later, deputies observed a second pickup truck that contained one dirt bike and one four-wheeler in the cargo area. Additional deputies and detectives responded and conducted an investigation of the second truck, which was operated by Schulz and occupied by Williams, Pavia and a male juvenile (also arrested in connection to this incident). Investigators discovered another dirt bike which was reported stolen out of Jefferson Parish and also located counterfeit U.S. currency in the vehicle.

It was later revealed that both vehicles were headed to an off-road track in the Belle Chasse area to use the dirt bikes and four-wheelers.

A subsequent investigation, in coordination with the Louisiana State Police and Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, led to the execution of multiple search warrants in the New Orleans metro area. Detectives obtained forensic evidence that linked Harris to the burglary in Belle Chasse.

“I would like to thank the deputies and detectives for their hard work throughout this investigation. Through our partnership with the Louisiana State Police and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, we were able to solve multiple cases in the New Orleans area as well as the Baton Rouge area,” said Sheriff Turlich. “Also, we are appreciative of members of our community for recognizing the suspicious truck with multiple dirt bikes and notifying us. This was instrumental in moving this case forward, which led to multiple arrests.”

Carlos Pavia currently has an outstanding warrant. if you know his whereabouts, please notify your local law enforcement agency by dialing 911.

