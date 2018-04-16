Source: Saints held visit with Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Source: Saints held visit with Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Source: Saints host Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser on a top-30 pre-draft visit.
The Saints hosted Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser on a top-30 visit, a league source told FOX 8 sports. Kiser finished his senior season with 143 tackles and five sacks. He led the ACC in tackles in each of the last three seasons. 

Kiser participated in some Senior Bowl practices before leaving early with a knee injury. He is projected to get drafted somewhere between rounds 3-5. NFL teams are allowed to bring up to thirty prospects to their respective facilities for pre-draft visits. 

