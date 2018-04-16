GM Dell Demps on Pels playoff run: 'This is why we do this'

Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps is happy to be in the thick of a playoff run right now, but it certainly wasn't all smiles for this team all year long. Faced with a bit of a make-or-break period after losing five of six in early February, the team had to quickly adjust.more>>
LSU baseball rankings for the week of Monday, April 16.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World and the Pelicans backed up last night what I've been thinking and saying, to myself, since they qualified for the playoffs. Anthony Davis is NOT the key to the Pels winning their series against Portland. Their back court is.more>>
