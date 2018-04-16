GM Dell Demps on Pels playoff run: 'This is why we do this'

The Pelicans will meet up with the Blazers for Game Two, Tuesday night. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps is happy to be in the thick of a playoff run right now, but it certainly wasn't all smiles for this team all year long. Faced with a bit of a make-or-break period after losing five of six in early February, the team had to quickly adjust.

"We got together as a group. We made some changes. A lot of credit has to go to the coaching staff and the players to execute the new game plan," said Demps.

The ups and downs of an NBA regular season can't be easy for any general manager to handle, but especially for Demps, who's seen his best laid plans spoiled because of injury in years past, and nearly suffered the same fate this year with DeMarcus Cousins. The chance to make a playoff run is a welcomed reward.

"It's exciting. It's a little nerve wracking at times, but it's fun. This is why we do this. I feel confident in our group. I like the way we're playing right now. I like the way we're playing together. Our competitive spirit is really good at this time," said Demps.

And in a little more than 24 hours, this roster that Demps has playing some of the most unselfish and unified basketball we've seen all season, will have a chance to take a 2-0 series lead.

