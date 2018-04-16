Surveillance video shows gunman shooting into home - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Surveillance video shows gunman shooting into home

Written by: Natasha Robin, Reporter
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

It was just before 5 a.m. Sunday when surveillance cameras captured shocking video of a man shooting into the window of a home in the 3400 block of New Orleans Street.

Moments before the shooting, the gunman was seen walking around the home. Police said someone inside noticed the man on their surveillance cameras and they started screaming.

“I was lying there. I wasn’t really asleep, but I heard the first shot. Then two shots, and then popping off about five or six more real rapidly,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor, who does not want to be identified, told FOX 8 that he worried something terrible had happened. Then, police officers started showing up.

“They were parked right outside that driveway with two or three cars. All I could see is the lights flashing,” the neighbor said.

“At the time, we learned that a 7-year-old and his cousin had been shot. The 7-year-old was shot in the stomach, and his cousin was shot in the foot,” NOPD Commander Jeff Walls said.

The child is still in the hospital in stable condition. His cousin, a 22-year-old woman, was treated and released.

During the investigation, police said they developed a possible suspect in the case. That man was picked up and questioned but later released.

In the meantime, police are waiting on the results of evidence collected at the scene.

“That evidence will either exonerate our suspect or incriminate him. The most important thing to us is that we get the right person and put him in jail,” Walls said.

Police are still investigating to determine a motive in the case. They said several people were inside the home when the shooter fired multiple shots into the window.

Investigators are hoping someone from the public will see the surveillance video and recognize the gunman.

