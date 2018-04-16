David: Warming trend begins

Temperatures will warm back to the 80s by Wednesday. There will be lots of sun this week but a few clouds will return by the end of the week. A weak cold front moves through on Thursday but only knocks down temperatures a few degrees.
The week will stay dry until yet another weekend storm threat arrives. At this time, the best chance for storms will be on Sunday. A drier breeze will return early next week.
