French Quarter Management District says crime is down - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

French Quarter Management District says crime is down

Written by: Kimberly Curth, Reporter
Connect
FOX 8 Photo FOX 8 Photo
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The French Quarter Management District says crime is down thanks to security patrols, state troopers and an app. But as the state deals with a budget crisis, at least one lawmaker is questioning whether troopers should be patrolling the French Quarter. 

Since 2015, state troopers have been helping to patrol the French Quarter. In that time, French Quarter Management District Co-Chairman Bob Simms says crime has decreased. 

"The French Quarter Task Force has actually just made it's three-year anniversary, and even after a few months of operation crime was down 45 percent," said Simms. "We're down in terms of serious crime and violent crime. We're down in simple robberies. Every category is basically down."

But during a House Appropriations Committee meeting last week, State Representative Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, questioned Louisiana State Police about whether assigning troopers to patrol the French Quarter was the best use of state resources. 

Henry: You have New Orleans police officers patrolling the interstate, correct?"

LSP Superintendent: "Yes sir."

Henry: "And we have Louisiana State Police patrolling the French Quarter, correct?"

LSP Superintendent: "Yes sir."

Henry: "So, this might seem like a novel idea. Is there some reason we don't just switch?" 

LSP Superintendent Colonel Kevin Reeves had this response: 

"I think that our 32 personnel that are assigned to Troop N are much more effective working within the inter-corporate limits around the French Quarter and the Central Business District with their patrols, and we free up New Orleans police officers who aren't assigned to the Eighth District to do jobs in other places," said Reeves.  

According to our news partners, Nola.com/The Times Picayune, the state is helping fund those 32 troopers even though those who live in the Quarter voted in a tax three years ago to have permanent State Police patrols. 

Sims says to keep crime down, state troopers need to continue those patrols. 

"Until the NOPD can rebuild its ranks and get back to the level of staffing they need, we're going to have to have things like the task force and the state police patrolling the streets of the Quarter," said Sims.  
  
According to NOLA.com, the French Quarter State Police troop cost $6.1 million during the last budget cycle and New Orleans must pay $4.5 million of that through the French Quarter tax. The LSP superintendent told NOLA.com through less overtime expenses he's been able to bring that cost down by a million dollars, and he hopes the tax will cover almost all of that this budget cycle. 

Copyright WVUE 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Woman and child shot in early morning double shooting, suspect arrested

    Two people are injured and a suspect is in custody following a double shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department. 

    more>>

    Two people are injured and a suspect is in custody following a double shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department. 

    more>>

  • Police find 1 dead after shooting in St. Roch neighborhood

    Police find 1 dead after shooting in St. Roch neighborhood

    The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time. 

    more>>

    The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time. 

    more>>

  • One man dead after standoff, house fire

    One man dead after standoff, house fire

    Source: RNNSource: RNN

    Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house. 

    more>>

    Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house. 

    more>>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:15:51 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:09:54 GMT
    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom "Night Court," has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom "Night Court," has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.

    more>>

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.

    more>>

  • Graphic Video: Woman arrested after striking pregnant service woman over parking spot

    Graphic Video: Woman arrested after striking pregnant service woman over parking spot

    Monday, April 16 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-04-16 20:52:04 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-04-16 21:48:41 GMT
    Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women. (Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women. (Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
    Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women. (Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women. (Source: Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

    Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women. 

    more>>

    Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women. 

    more>>

  • Scores rescued by air from flood-ravaged Kauai communities

    Scores rescued by air from flood-ravaged Kauai communities

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:08 PM EDT2018-04-17 03:08:14 GMT

    On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said. 

    more>>

    On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly