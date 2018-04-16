After Further Review: Payton plays the pre-draft game with QB comments

Two people are injured and a suspect is in custody following a double shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Sincere or smokescreen, that is the question? In Peter King’s latest MMQB article, Sean Payton was unusually pointed in his criticism of this year’s quarterback class or at least the consensus top four of Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield.more>>
The French Quarter Management District says crime is down thanks to security patrols, state troopers, and an app. But, as the state deals with a budget crisis, at least one lawmaker is questioning whether trooper should be patrolling the French Quarter.more>>
Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died at the age of 65.more>>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.more>>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.more>>
Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.more>>
South Carolina prisons spokesman: 7 inmates dead, 17 injured amid fights at max security prison.more>>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."more>>
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.more>>
Deidre Downs Gunn, the 2004 Miss Alabama who wore the crown as Miss America 2005, has married her girlfriend in a wedding held over the weekend in Birmingham, according to People Magazine.more>>
The director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Sunday's prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that killed seven inmates and left 17 others injured was about territory, contraband, and cell phones within the facility.more>>
President Donald Trump's personal attorney is set to appear in federal court to argue over evidence found during a recent FBI raid, and porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to be in attendance.more>>
