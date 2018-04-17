Officials: Water main break prompts service outage for some Destrehan residents

St. Charles Parish officials say that a water main break has prompted a shutdown of the water system for some residents in Destrehan. The outage was reported Monday night.

According to officials, residents who live near Dunleith Drive and Brandon Hall Drive are experiencing the service outage.

Employees are working to repair the problem and return the service to residents.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

