Officials: Water main break prompts service outage for some Destrehan residents

Two people are injured and a suspect is in custody following a double shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
Two people are injured and a suspect is in custody following a double shooting in the Seventh Ward, according to the New Orleans Police Department.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Roch Neighborhood. The shooting was reported at the intersection of North Prieur and Franklin Avenue. Initial reports say one victim was found dead at the location. NOPD is investigating the incident and has not provided any additional information at this time.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
Police said they got a call about a mental disturbance at the home, and when they arrived two women told them a man was barricaded inside the house.more>>
St. Charles Parish officials say that a water main break has prompted a shutdown of the water system for some residents in Destrehan.more>>
St. Charles Parish officials say that a water main break has prompted a shutdown of the water system for some residents in Destrehan.more>>
Sincere or smokescreen, that is the question? In Peter King’s latest MMQB article, Sean Payton was unusually pointed in his criticism of this year’s quarterback class or at least the consensus top four of Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield.more>>
Sincere or smokescreen, that is the question? In Peter King’s latest MMQB article, Sean Payton was unusually pointed in his criticism of this year’s quarterback class or at least the consensus top four of Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield.more>>
The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.more>>
The second grader was taken to the police station and released to his parents. Social services will handle his case.more>>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.more>>
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.more>>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."more>>
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."more>>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.more>>
Police said Tucker insisted multiple times that the incident started because she was white and that it was a race issue, although Tucker admitted to striking one of the service women.more>>