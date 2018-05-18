Saints sign center Josh LeRibeus - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Saints sign center Josh LeRibeus

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
The Saints are bringing back a quality 2017 reserve to their offensive line. The team has resigned center Josh LeRibeus. LeRibeus joined the Saints last year and was active for all 16 games. LeRibeus has good versatility and can play both guard and center. He adds depth to an offensive line that , while talented, battled numerous injuries last season.

