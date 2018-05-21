New Orleans expected to host Super Bowl LVIII

New Orleans is expected to host the Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation released a report Monday morning saying that Saints owner Gayle Benson will be presenting a proposal to NFL owners on Wednesday morning.

Over the past seven months the New Orleans Saints and the GNOSF have confidently worked with the NFL, city officials, venues and other key stakeholders throughout the city to create a compelling proposal to return the Super Bowl to New Orleans in 2024, according to the report.

“We are always excited to make the case for New Orleans as a popular and favorite destination city for the Super Bowl,” Jay Cicero, President and CEO of the GNOSF said. “We look forward to the opportunity for Mrs. Gayle Benson to deliver that message to the full NFL ownership for consideration.”

The NFL Super Bowl Committee exclusively extended the invitation to New Orleans to submit a proposal, a break from the competitive bid processes used in the past, according to the report.

The Saints and GNOSF leadership are in Atlanta meeting with NFL senior staff on final details and completing last minute preparations to the presentation, which will be delivered by Benson and Saints President Dennis Lauscha.

Additional Saints and GNOSF representatives who will represent the Bid Committee are also in Atlanta for the presentation.

