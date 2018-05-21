Saints sign third round pick Tre'Quan Smith

The Saints have their entire 2018 draft class under contract after the team announced they signed third round pick, Tre'Quan Smith. Smith started three seasons at Central Florida and played in 38 career games with 36 starts.

He finished his collegiate career with 168 passes for 2,748 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The Saints begin OTA's this week.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.