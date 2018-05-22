Tropical Outlook

Watching the tropics, the weather in the Gulf has 40% chance of forming in the next five days. (FOX 8)

Expect warm temperatures to continue with highs in the upper 80s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with daily afternoon pop-up storms through Friday.

An area of disturbed weather, labeled Invest 90L by the National Hurricane Center, will move out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. An area of low pressure may form and approach somewhere along the Gulf Coast by the weekend.

Heavy rain is the primary threat, and the exact track of this low will determine where the heaviest rain will fall.

Bottom line is that this Memorial Day weekend could be stormy for folks heading to the beaches or those staying home.

