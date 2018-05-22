NOPD officer who saved woman during flooding will be honored by council

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Seventh Ward Saturday night.more>>
The Army Corps of Engineers is revamping its levee classification system. At first glance, the new rating for New Orleans-- "minimally acceptable"-- maybe alarming. Yet, Corps reps say it's all about perspective.more>>
Saints President Dennis Lauscha has been in the scenario of presenting a Super Bowl bid before. "It’s our third presentation in the last three presentation periods," he said Tuesday from the NFL Owners' Meetings in Atlanta.more>>
New Orleans will host the Super Bowl LVIII in 2024more>>
Louisiana students may begin wearing bulletproof backpacks to school soon. The state Legislature recently approved the idea, and several companies are already selling armored book bags for kids. FOX 8 decided to put them to the test at a local gun range.more>>
The judge complimented Michael Rotondo, who represented himself, for his legal research, but ruled against him.more>>
An Upstate man who was kayaking on the Edisto River has been released from intensive care after being bitten by a rattlesnake multiple times.more>>
A kayaker who was bitten by a rattlesnake on the Edisto River is out of the intensive care unit at MUSC, according to family members.more>>
