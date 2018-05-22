40 percent chance of development in Gulf disturbance

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

An area of disturbed weather, labeled Invest 90L by the National Hurricane Center, will move out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 40 percent chance for development in the next five days.

An area of low pressure may form and approach somewhere along the Gulf Coast by the weekend. Heavy rain is the primary threat, and the exact track of this low will determine where the heaviest rain will fall.

Bottom line is that this Memorial Day weekend could be stormy for folks heading to the beaches or those staying home.

Stay tuned!

Another warm, muggy day is on tap with a chance for storms in the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible where storms pop up. We're watching some tropical moisture in the Caribbean that could increase rain chances across the Gulf Coast this weekend. pic.twitter.com/v70rUulfUS — Shelby Latino (@shelby_latino) May 22, 2018

