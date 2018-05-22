NOPD searching for teen who ran away from Little Woods home

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a teen who ran away from their home

Tyasia McMillion was last seen by her older sister Monday at their residence in the 7800 block of Shamrock Drive.

McMillion is approximately 5’1’’ and 137 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a yellow and a blue Tech Academy sweater with an all-black bonnet and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact any Seventh District officer at 504-658-6070 or 9-11.

