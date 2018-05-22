NOPD searching for teen who ran away from Algiers home

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a teen who was reported as a runaway from seeking assistance from Algiers.

Aaliyah Coulter was reported missing by her mother on Tuesday.

According to NOPD, Coulter was last seen at 12 p.m. on Sunday outside of her residence in the 200 block of Rhodes Avenue.

Her mother went to check on her, but she was missing from the area.

On Monday, the mother received a message from John Erhet High School notifying her that Coulter did not arrive at school that day.

According to the report, Coulter is described as 5’1 tall, approximately 105 pounds with blonde shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing an unknown color top, black pants and black and white converse tennis shoes. She also had a blue backpack in her possession.

Anyone with information regarding the juvenile’s whereabouts should call Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

