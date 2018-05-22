Two men wanted for questioning in Algiers homicide

Fotino Davis and Wayne Renard are wanted for questioning in a homicide that happened in Algiers. (Source: NOPD)

The New Orleans Police Department has identified two persons of interest in the investigation of a homicide that happened a year ago in the Algiers area.

Officers want to speak with Fotino Davis, 24, and Wayne Renaud, 21, about the fatal shooting that happened on May 16, 2017, in the 5200 block of Timber Haven Ln.

At around 9:00 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to calls of an aggravated battery by shooting They discovered a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Officers then located a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds that victim was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Investigators learned that a third victim was involved in this incident and was transported to the hospital by private conveyance.

The NOPD Homicide Unit detectives developed both Davis and Renard as persons of interest. Neither is considered as a suspect in this investigation.

However, detectives wish to speak with them and believe the two may have knowledge of information vital to this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two persons of interest or anyone with additional information on this investigation is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

