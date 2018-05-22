Saints fans, your number just came up - no it didn't - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Saints fans, your number just came up - no it didn't

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Saints fans received a confusing message about tickets Monday. (Source: Mark Lagrange) Saints fans received a confusing message about tickets Monday. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans Saints season ticket holders and those on the waiting list received a confusing message on Monday about available seats in the Superdome this upcoming season.

Those fans who are on the list, waiting for a shot at season tickets, were elated. Some have been on the waiting list for more than a decade.

Some season ticket holders wondered if they had missed the May 11 deadline for the final payment on their seats.

Turns out everyone was wrong.

The email blast from the Saints read: “As a Saints Wait List Member, you’re now eligible to officially join the thousands of black and gold faithful in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome! Please note that season tickets will be available first come, first served.”

The subject said "Your Number Just Came Up -- Call Today"

The team later sent out an apology, saying the email was a mistake.

“We inadvertently sent you an email stating that your number had been called on the Saints Ticket Wait List. We sincerely apologize for the error.”

Some Who Dats on the waiting list will get their chance to be in the number this year, but not everyone. Do not worry, your time is coming.

