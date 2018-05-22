Tulane extends Willie Fritz's contract to 2023

Tulane extended the contract of head football coach Willie Fritz through the 2023 season. In two seasons with the Wave, Fritz has posted a 9-15 record.

"I couldn’t be more excited with the direction in which our football program is headed," Fritz said in a release. "It is an absolute joy to coach at this institution. We have total buy-in from everyone on our staff to our administration, and I know we have a bright future.”

The Green Wave open the 2018 season on Thursday, Aug. 30 at Yulman Stadium against Wake Forest.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.