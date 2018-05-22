S&WB: Boil water advisory issued for Venetian Isles

A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of eastern New Orleans (Source: FOX 8 Photo/ FILE)

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans issued a precautionary boil water advisory for areas of east of Textron Marine & Land Systems on Chef Menteur Highway, including Venetian Isles.

Residents in the affected area are advised per Louisiana Department of Health not to drink, make ice or brush teeth, until further notice.

Residents in the affected area that are immunocompromised are advised not to wash hands, or shower or bath.

Restoration work on a fire hydrant Tuesday led to a large water main break at 19700 Chef Menteur Highway. Water pressure fell below the 15 psi minimum. To make a repair will require a closure of water lines to the areas.

Residents and businesses may be without water and will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice for customers in the affected area. S&WB will notify residents when the advisory is lifted. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (529-2837).

