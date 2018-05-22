NOPD: Man arrested, persons of interest sought in French Quarter shooting

New Orleans police have arrested a man and are looking for multiple persons of interest in a French Quarter shooting that left a man and woman injured. The shooting occurred Saturday around 2:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Toulouse Street.

According to police, two groups were involved in an argument at a Bourbon Street bar before relocating to the reported area where the shooting took place. As the two groups began walking away from each other, an unknown person reportedly shot at the other group. The group fired upon, retaliated by firing back.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and identified 22-year-old Raymond Williams as one of the individuals involved. He was arrested Monday with help from Louisiana State Police. He was booked with illegal possession of a firearm, discharge of a dangerous instrumentality during commission of a violent crime and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Detectives continue to search for persons of interest in the case, but believe they may not be from the New Orleans area. Investigators believe that they have information that could assist with the investigation.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

