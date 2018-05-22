Is Beyonce behind the purchase of a Garden District church?

Garden District residents are buzzing over who purchased an old church just a block off Magazine Street. The celebrity website TMZ says Beyonce is behind the deal.

The First Christian Church on 7th and Camp streets is more than 100 years old. Residents say the congregation has dwindled in recent years and the 7,500-square-foot building has fallen into disrepair. Some who've been inside say there are water issues and problems with the floor.

But now it's got a new owner. The property was purchased by a trust, and our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune report that the person who signed off on the deal is a known friend of the Knowles family. Knowles is Beyonce's maiden name. Nearby residents say they're curious to know who’s behind the purchase, but they're even more interested to see what will become of the old church.

The property is zoned residential, but city zoning law also allows for places of worship, commercial establishments and recreational facilities.

“I want it to be the best it can be, but I'm anxious about what it will be, because it’s got wonderful potential,” said Fran Swan.

“I think it’s exciting that something is going to be done with the property because it’s been derelict for so long,” said Roy Malone. “Improvement is a good thing.”



Beyoncé is rumored to already own a property in the city, and time will tell who could be moving into this spot on Camp Street.

