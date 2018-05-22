4 slapped with jail time in brutal French Quarter attack

Four men were sentenced for a brutal beating of French Quarter. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Orleans District Attorney’s Office convicted four defendants responsible for the brutal robbery of two French Quarter tourists that drew national attention last June.

Pleading guilty as charged to two counts of second-degree robbery were Dejuan Paul, 22 and pictured above; Rashaad Piper, 21; Nicholas Pogozelski, 19; and Joshua Simmons, 19.

The two victims of the robbery were visiting from Boston, attending the annual general assembly of the Unitarian Universalist Association. The men were walking in the 200 block of Bienville Street shortly before 9 p.m. when they were charged and knocked to the ground from behind.

The vicious attack, which left one victim in critical condition with an acute brain injury, was captured on video surveillance footage that soon was broadcast nationwide.

The victims wrote letters that were read into the court record pleading for leniency for their attackers. Prosecutors took no position on sentencing, as the guilty-as-charged pleas require sentencing at the discretion of the judge.

The attackers were sentenced as followed:

Dejuan Paul: 15 years in DOC custody, with 7 years suspended and 5 years of active probation

Rashaad Piper: 15 years DOC, with 10 years suspended and 5 years of active probation

Nicholas Pogozelski: 15 years DOC, with 10 years suspended and 5 years of active probation

Joshua Simmons: 3 years DOC

