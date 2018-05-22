Krewes prepare to adjust as Super Bowl 58 collides with Carnival

Hundreds of Carnival krewe members are planning to make some big adjustments as the NFL prepares to vote tomorrow on another Super Bowl for New Orleans.

After an 11-year hiatus, the big game is coming back, but it's going to dethrone an entire weekend of Orleans Carnival parades.

It is one of the biggest spectacles in sports. But in five-and-a-half years, if all goes as expected, Super Bowl 58 will collide with the greatest free show on earth.

The Super Bowl in 2024 will fall on Feb. 4, 10 days before Mardi Gras, and will require about 13 Orleans Carnival crews to move ahead one week.

"I realized it immediately when they said we were getting Super Bowl in 2024," said Bobby Hjortsberg, captain of the Krewe of Freret.

"Nobody in Mardi Gras was asked if it's okay. It just happens - it's a win win," said Mardi Gras Guide publisher Arthur Hardy.

Rescheduling Mardi Gras for big events is not unheard of. World Wars have canceled the entire celebration, and a previous New Orleans Super Bowl also forced adjustments.

"It's happened twice before, in 02 and 13, and it means the first weekend of parades in Orleans Parish have to go a week back toward Christmas," said Hardy.

Hardy says with Super Bowl security requirements, there's no way to do both.

Krewe members say they will adjust, with notice going out soon to out-of-town riders.

"Notice is essential, booking hotels, making arrangements. Twenty-five percent of our membership is from out of town," said Hjortsberg.

An earlier first weekend of Carnival could cause scheduling problems for Carnival balls. It could also mean colder temperatures for float riders and parade-goers alike.

"As long as it doesn't rain, we can deal with it, and chilly can be enjoyable," said Hjortsberg.

This will be New Orleans' 11 Super Bowl, and it will come 11 years after the last one. Krewes told us though slightly inconvenienced, they're happy for the city, especially if the Saints are in the big game.

"We will welcome it with open arms, and would do anything and everything to help make that happen," said Hjortsberg.

Super Bowl will only force changes for New Orleans parades. More than 10 other parades for that first big weekend of Carnival will go on as scheduled in surrounding parishes.

