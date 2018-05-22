Tulane opens conference tourney with upset of 1-seed Houston

Jonathon Artigues went 4-for-5 with three RBIs helping Tulane upset Houston, 11-6, in the first round of the AAC tourney. Brother Marin alum Keagan Gillies (6-6) got the win on the mound for the Wave.

Tulane (25-31) scored nine runs in the first four innings, and the Cougars couldn't answer all the runs.

Tulane (8th seed) plays fourth-seeded ECU at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

