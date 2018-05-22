Tulane opens conference tourney with upset of 1-seed Houston - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

Tulane opens conference tourney with upset of 1-seed Houston

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Travis Jewett and his squad face East Carolina on Wednesday. Source: Nola.com Travis Jewett and his squad face East Carolina on Wednesday. Source: Nola.com
(WVUE) -

Jonathon Artigues went 4-for-5 with three RBIs helping Tulane upset Houston, 11-6, in the first round of the AAC tourney. Brother Marin alum Keagan Gillies (6-6) got the win on the mound for the Wave.

Tulane (25-31) scored nine runs in the first four innings, and the Cougars couldn't answer all the runs. 

Tulane (8th seed) plays fourth-seeded ECU at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • LSU baseball earns first round SEC Tournament win

    LSU baseball earns first round SEC Tournament win

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:25:08 GMT
    Source: LSUsports.netSource: LSUsports.net

    With the game knotted at four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, LSU third baseman Jake Slaughter was hit by a pitch to propel the Tigers into the double elimination portion of the SEC Tournament with an 8-5 win against Mississippi State Tuesday night at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

    more>>

    With the game knotted at four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, LSU third baseman Jake Slaughter was hit by a pitch to propel the Tigers into the double elimination portion of the SEC Tournament with an 8-5 win against Mississippi State Tuesday night at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

    more>>

  • New Orleans contingent eager to secure Super Bowl bid

    New Orleans contingent eager to secure Super Bowl bid

    Source: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | Times-PicayuneSource: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune

    Saints President Dennis Lauscha has been in the scenario of presenting a Super Bowl bid before. "It’s our third presentation in the last three presentation periods," he said Tuesday from the NFL Owners' Meetings in Atlanta.

    more>>

    Saints President Dennis Lauscha has been in the scenario of presenting a Super Bowl bid before. "It’s our third presentation in the last three presentation periods," he said Tuesday from the NFL Owners' Meetings in Atlanta.

    more>>

  • New Orleans expected to host Super Bowl LVIII

    New Orleans expected to host Super Bowl LVIII

    Report: New Orleans will host Super Bowl in 2024. (FOX 8 Photo/FILE)Report: New Orleans will host Super Bowl in 2024. (FOX 8 Photo/FILE)

    New Orleans will host the Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

    more>>

    New Orleans will host the Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly