New Orleans contingent eager to secure Super Bowl bid

Saints President Dennis Lauscha has been in the scenario of presenting a Super Bowl bid before.

"It’s our third presentation in the last three presentation periods," he said Tuesday from the NFL Owners' Meetings in Atlanta. "So we’ve done a lot of this."

Those previous two were unsuccessful, but this third one could be the charm. New Orleans is the only city bidding for the Super Bowl in 2024, thanks to a new NFL rule.

Lauscha and Saints owner Gayle Benson will make the pitch Wednesday morning to the NFL owners and are confident the Big Easy can land it's 11th Super Bowl bid, though they won’t assume they’ve landed it just yet.

"We’re optimistic, obviously, but you know there is still some work to do. We have some work tonight that we have to do. In fact, that’s where I’m going right now. It’s not over until you have the final votes. We’re excited about it, excited about our city and we’ll see what happens.

The last time New Orleans hosted a Super Bowl was 2013. By Wednesday morning, that drought could finally be coming to an end.



