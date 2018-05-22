New Orleans contingent eager to secure Super Bowl bid - FOX 8, WVUE, fox8live.com, weather, app, news, saints

New Orleans contingent eager to secure Super Bowl bid

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
Source: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune Source: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune
(WVUE) -

Saints President Dennis Lauscha has been in the scenario of presenting a Super Bowl bid before.

"It’s our third presentation in the last three presentation periods," he said Tuesday from the NFL Owners' Meetings in Atlanta. "So we’ve done a lot of this."

Those previous two were unsuccessful, but this third one could be the charm. New Orleans is the only city bidding for the Super Bowl in 2024, thanks to a new NFL rule.

Lauscha and Saints owner Gayle Benson will make the pitch Wednesday morning to the NFL owners and are confident the Big Easy can land it's 11th Super Bowl bid, though they won’t assume they’ve landed it just yet.

"We’re optimistic, obviously, but you know there is still some work to do. We have some work tonight that we have to do. In fact, that’s where I’m going right now. It’s not over until you have the final votes. We’re excited about it, excited about our city and we’ll see what happens.

The last time New Orleans hosted a Super Bowl was 2013. By Wednesday morning, that drought could finally be coming to an end.
 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • LSU baseball earns first round SEC Tournament win

    LSU baseball earns first round SEC Tournament win

    Tuesday, May 22 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-05-23 03:25:08 GMT
    Source: LSUsports.netSource: LSUsports.net

    With the game knotted at four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, LSU third baseman Jake Slaughter was hit by a pitch to propel the Tigers into the double elimination portion of the SEC Tournament with an 8-5 win against Mississippi State Tuesday night at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

    more>>

    With the game knotted at four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, LSU third baseman Jake Slaughter was hit by a pitch to propel the Tigers into the double elimination portion of the SEC Tournament with an 8-5 win against Mississippi State Tuesday night at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

    more>>

  • New Orleans contingent eager to secure Super Bowl bid

    New Orleans contingent eager to secure Super Bowl bid

    Source: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | Times-PicayuneSource: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune

    Saints President Dennis Lauscha has been in the scenario of presenting a Super Bowl bid before. "It’s our third presentation in the last three presentation periods," he said Tuesday from the NFL Owners' Meetings in Atlanta.

    more>>

    Saints President Dennis Lauscha has been in the scenario of presenting a Super Bowl bid before. "It’s our third presentation in the last three presentation periods," he said Tuesday from the NFL Owners' Meetings in Atlanta.

    more>>

  • New Orleans expected to host Super Bowl LVIII

    New Orleans expected to host Super Bowl LVIII

    Report: New Orleans will host Super Bowl in 2024. (FOX 8 Photo/FILE)Report: New Orleans will host Super Bowl in 2024. (FOX 8 Photo/FILE)

    New Orleans will host the Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

    more>>

    New Orleans will host the Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly