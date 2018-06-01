Shelby: Hot, muggy day on tap

Mobile user? Watch the latest FOX 8 broadcast here. You can also see our DVR option.

Another hot and muggy day is on tap with mostly dry skies. Highs will reach the 90s, and it will feel like the triple digits during the afternoon. Morning lows will only fall to the upper 70s on both sides of the Lake.

This weekend will be a scorcher as temperatures soar into the mid 90s. Feels Like Temperatures could reach 105° at times. On Sunday, a "cold front" will approach the area and bring a few storms. A few of those storms could be strong.



Lower humidity will arrive for Monday and might last into Tuesday, but temperatures will still reach the low 90s. Moisture increases midweek with the chance for a few spotty storms each day.

