Suspect sought in Algiers shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Algiers.

According to the report, a man was shot in the leg in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks.

NOPD says Gregory Jackson arrived in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive where he became involved in a dispute with a male subject. At that time, Jackson allegedly produced a semi-automatic handgun and shot the victim.

The man was taken to the hospital, according to the report.

Anyone with any information on the location of Gregory Jackson should contact any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

