NOPD investigating homicide in New Orleans East

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred Thursday night near the intersection of Downman Road and Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East.

The shooting left a 30-year-old male victim dead and a second adult male victim injured, according to NOPD.



Around 10:22 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting in the area.

The 30-year-old victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to an area hospital via EMS, according to the report. Police say he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.



Officers learned that the second male victim in the incident arrived at an area hospital also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was listed in critical condition, according to the report.



Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as motive.



No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the decedent’s official cause of death and release the victim's name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.



Homicide Detective Nick Williams is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

