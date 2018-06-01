Vigil scheduled for father, daughter shot in targeted attack

Friends, family and members of the St. John community will come together Friday night to honor the lives of a four-year-old girl and her father who were shot and killed.

Sheriff Mike Tregre invites the public to gather in prayer at 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said Cameron Mack was carrying his daughter, Cali, into their apartment Tuesday night when someone ambushed and shot them.

The memorial will take place at the site of the shooting in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle in LaPlace.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.