Vigil scheduled for father, daughter shot in targeted attack

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Cameron and Cali Mack. Source: St. John Sheriff's Department Cameron and Cali Mack. Source: St. John Sheriff's Department
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

Friends, family and members of the St. John community will come together Friday night to honor the lives of a four-year-old girl and her father who were shot and killed.

Sheriff Mike Tregre invites the public to gather in prayer at 6:30 p.m. 

Investigators said Cameron Mack was carrying his daughter, Cali, into their apartment Tuesday night when someone ambushed and shot them. 

The memorial will take place at the site of the shooting in the 100 block of Joe Parquet Circle in LaPlace.

