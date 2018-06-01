After Further Review: Five takes from Saints OTA’s week two

Take One: Michael Thomas steals the show.

Michael Thomas is good. Very good. In fact, he was the best player on the field Thursday for the Saints. He battled Marshon Lattimore, for most of the day and won. What stood out most was how many congested passes in traffic Thomas caught. It goes to show that (a) Lattimore is great as well because he was rarely out of position and (b) Thomas is very physical and will win those battles more often than not.

What’s great to see is that these are two young superstars treating unpadded practices in May like it’s the most important practice of their careers. As Drew Brees likes to say, iron sharpens iron and right now these two are making each other better.

Take Two: Attendance report

Cam Meredith did some individual work while A.J. Klein did some seven-on-seven drills. Andrus Peat was in attendance but did not participate. Trey Hendrickson and Cam Jordan also did not participate but were in attendance.

Mark Ingram, Alex Okafor, Tre’Quan Smith, Kurt Coleman, and Brandon Coleman were not spotted at practice.

Take Three: Eying Backup QB’s

Taysom Hill had a great week last week and followed it up with an okay performance Thursday. His best pass came on a wheel route to Boston Scott during seven-on-seven.

J.T. Barrett threw a great ball on a deep out to Paul Turner during seven-on-seven. During team, he got caught trying to fit a ball into a tight window; Nate Stupar undercut the throw for an interception. On the final play of the practice, he showed nice touch on a throw to Dan Arnold where he dropped it in over the defender.

Tom Savage has a stronger arm than I realized. I just happened to be standing on the sideline when a receiver ran a deep out right in front of me. When I watched the ball come off Savage’s hand, it was really spinning.

Point being, I’m very curious to see how the Saints approach the backup quarterback spot. Do they keep two or three? Savage has the most game experience but the other two have upside.

Take Four: Anzalone picks up where he left off

With his long blonde hair flowing out of his helmet, Alex Anzalone is not hard to spot on the field. And he’s been on the field a lot this offseason almost entirely with the first team. Anzalone has no restrictions from last season’s shoulder injury and has returned to the first team at weakside linebacker alongside Demario Davis. With the stellar rookie class last year, it’s easy to forget that Anzalone also was a starter and would have remained there had he not gotten injured. But that’s the key for him. Injuries have followed him throughout his collegiate career, and he’ll have get that under control to last in the NFL.

Take Five: Other Observations:

• Rookie Natrell Jameson had a nice pass breakup during team drills.

• Hau’Oli Kikaha played a few snaps at strong side linebacker

• Taysom Hill was holder on field goals.

• The Saints moved practice indoors due to the extreme heat Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.