Suspect wanted for Mother's Day homicide in custody, NOPD says

A suspect who was wanted for his involvement in the homicide of a 35-year-old on Mother's Day is now in custody, according to NOPD.

A warrant was issued for Donnell Brown III on Tuesday.

According to the NOPD, Brown was arrested Friday with his attorney present.

The NOPD VOWS Unit with assistance from the U.S. Marshals arrested Brown in the 1800 block of Tchoupitoulas Street for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

On Mother's Day NOPD officers working a detail heard gunshots near the 1400 block of Lafreniere Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim - later identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 35-year-old Herbert Foster - in the middle of the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Officers also located a female teen victim suffering from a minor grazed gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Brown as the perpetrator in the incident.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.