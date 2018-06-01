Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany enlist attorneys help to rescind ban of police chief from Swamp Fest

Louisiana State Police say a woman was killed and a man is severely injured following a head-on collision in St. Tammany Parish.more>>
Local shrimpers said they are struggling to stay in business as prices keep dropping.more>>
The full state Senate is expected to take up an operating budget for state government over the weekend. And University Medical Center is keeping up the pressure on state lawmakers until a budget that is in its best interest crosses the legislative finish line.more>>
It is considered one of Louisiana’s most prosperous parishes but it has not escaped problems associated with homelessness. The situation is especially dire for school-age students who often find themselves without necessities or a place to live.more>>
A former Orleans Parish councilman was arrested Thursday night, according to The New Orleans Police Department.more>>
Hill’s fiancée, Monique Davis, said her “heart just dropped” when she heard the ruling.more>>
A man from Charlottesville, Virginia - who openly admits to being a pedophile - is running for Congress.more>>
Five people were shot, three fatally, at a home Thursday morning on Chaney Grove Road in the Timmonsville area, according to Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.more>>
Hopefully this latest product test reminds you to not try these things at home - - - just let Kristen do it for you!more>>
The 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' home has finally left, hours before a court-ordered deadline.more>>
The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday morning shedding more light into the death of 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.more>>
55-year-old David Branham’s left eye, his legs, and his back show vivid reminders of a brutal attack.more>>
Racist posts to social media after a pedestrian was struck and killed on a Louisiana highway have been met with disgust and outrage.more>>
In total Nikita, a 4-year-old husky, killed 27 animals, police said. The dog's owner could face charges.more>>
