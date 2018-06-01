JPSO: gymnastics coach arrested for sexual battery against juveniles

A Kenner man was arrested Thursday on multiple sex charges involving juveniles, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police say Jonathan West, 26, was arrested Thursday night on 10 counts of sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The four male victims were between the ages of ten and fifteen, and the incidents occurred over a two-year period.

The JPSO says the investigation began when one of the children told a relative he was inappropriately touched by West while in Jefferson Parish.

West worked as a gymnastics coach at Flipnastics in Luling, La. The victims attended the gymnasium for training.

West, a Kenner resident, was located at Surge Trampoline Park in Metairie and was taken into custody without incident. Investigators are working with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office to determine if any incidents occurred in that jurisdiction.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information concerning these incidents to contact the Personal Violence Section at 504 364 5300 or Crimestoppers.

Bond has not been set at this time.

