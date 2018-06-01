Former Orleans Parish councilman arrested

A former Orleans Parish councilman was arrested Thursday night, according to The New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD said Oliver Thomas was arrested after an accident with an injury on Read Boulevard and Dwyer Road.

The accident happened around 6:23 p.m.

According to the report, Thomas was arrested for having a traffic attachment out of St. Charles Parish. He was also driving with a suspended license.

Thomas was released from custody Friday.

