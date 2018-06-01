David: Weekend storms possible

It will be hot on Saturday and Sunday. Near record heat will be possible Sunday afternoon and then a round of storms will be possible.

The storms on Saturday will be spotty in nature but more widespread storms are possible Sunday. Some of the storms on Sunday could be strong to severe in the afternoon and evening.

Less humid air moves in on Monday before a chance of storms returns for the middle and end of next week. Highs will remain in the lower 90s.

For updates on the go, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

