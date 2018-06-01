Woman killed, man severely injured in head-on collision

Louisiana State Police say a woman was killed and a man is severely injured following a head-on collision in St. Tammany Parish.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Friday on LA 21 just north of LA 1084 in Waldheim.

According to investigators, a 2007 Mitsubishi Pickup driven by 28-year-old Bryant Scott Tanner was traveling southbound on LA 21 when he approached a curve in the road. As Tanner exited the curve, the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2008 Honda CRV.

State Police say despite wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Honda CRV, 71-year-old Judith F. Jenkins, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

Tanner sustained severe injuries and was transported to North Oaks Health System in critical condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Investigators say any criminal or traffic charges will be forwarded to the St. Tammany District Attorney’s Office upon completion of the investigation.

