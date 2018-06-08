Man convicted for throwing woman from moving vehicle on I-10

A New Orleans man who kidnapped a woman and attempted to kill her by throwing her from a moving vehicle on I-10 in 2016 has been convicted, according to District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.

Turner faces up to 20 years in prison for the attempted manslaughter by a New Orleans jury that deliberated more than two and a half hours.

According to Cannizzaro, Turner faces up to 20 years in prison for the manslaughter attempt and up to five years for the kidnapping when Criminal District Judge Darryl Derbigny imposes sentence on June 22.

Turner had been charged with attempted second-degree murder of the woman shoved out of his sport utility vehicle.

The victim survived the incident after sustaining a fractured ankle, cuts and bruises.

The woman told authorities that Turner, an acquaintance, forced his way into her home in the St. Charles Parish city of St. Rose, where he raped her and choked her unconscious earlier that morning.

Turner then forced the woman into his vehicle and drove her into New Orleans.

They began to struggle inside his SUV, and witnesses saw Turner punching the woman before throwing her out of the moving vehicle on the highway.

Turner still faces trial in St. Charles Parish on allegations of attempted first-degree murder and rape.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.