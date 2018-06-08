NOPD: Couple sought in label-switching scheme at westbank Walmart

The NOPD is searching for Jeffrey Johnston and Leilani Walther who are wanted for 18 counts of theft by fraud.

Police say the couple were seen on surveillance video May 25 putting false UPC (Universal Product Code) labels on items to purchase them at a lower cost. The incident happened at the Walmart in the 4000 block of Behrman Place.

Police believe the suspects brought the labels - which were cut from merchandise packages of lesser amounts - into the store. They then completed the transactions via the self-check lanes.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Johnston and Walther committed theft by fraud on numerous occasions at the location, according to an NOPD news release.

Anyone with any information on the location of the suspects should contact any Fourth District detective at 504-658-6040 or 504-658-6045. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.